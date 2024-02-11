A vet has shared an update on a “dangerous” alligator snapping turtle found near a lake in Cumbrai - and revealed its new bizarre name.

The animal is native to freshwater habitats in North America, but was brought to Wild Side Vets in Barrow-in-Furness on Monday (5 February).

The turtle was brought to the clinic by a local councillor who wore “three pairs of builders’ gloves” and transported the animal in a shopping basket.

In an interview with Sky News on Saturday (10 February), vet Tom Moule shared an update on what is next for the animal, who has now been called Fluffy.