Amazon workers walked out on strike on Black Friday (24 November), one of the busiest shopping days of the year, in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB union at the online giant’s site in Coventry mounted an early morning picket line outside the centre.

Amazon defended its pay rates and said the strike will not affect customers.

Strikes and demonstrations are also being held in other European countries and the US, which unions say will be the biggest day of action in Amazon’s history, and a protest will be held outside the company’s London offices.

The GMB said more than 1,000 workers at the Coventry site were striking, making it the 28th day of action in the dispute.