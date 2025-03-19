Amazon delivery driver rages at family through Ring camera for ordering too much

An Amazon delivery driver appeared to unleash on a family through their Ring doorbell camera for ordering a lot of packages.

The video, which seems to have been taken over the course of multiple days in Dallas, Texas, shows the worker walking up to the camera and addressing it directly.

She then proceeds to curse out the family, calling them ‘the laziest house in this whole neighborhood.’ The driver berates the customers for not going to Walmart to pick up their items themselves.

In another clip, the Amazon worker can be seen dumping a cart full of boxes on the porch before she walks away.