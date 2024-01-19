An American Airlines airplane slid off the runway at the Greater Rochester International Airport in New York on Thursday, January 18.

It happened after the flight landed safely at around 4pm, but began sliding off the taxiway and veering into the grass.

American Airlines, American Eagles’ parent company, said in a statement the plane slid due to snowy airfield conditions. The plane will be taken out of service for a full inspection.

There were no injuries aboard the 50-passenger aircraft, and passengers were moved to the terminal by bus.