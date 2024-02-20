Amy Winehouse's father has spoken out after a Star of David necklace on the singer's Camden statue was covered with a Palestine sticker on Monday (19 February).

The shape, made up of two overlaid triangles, is a widely-recognised Jewish symbol.

Camden Market, where the monument stands, said the sticker was removed immediately before the incident was reported to the police.

Speaking to TalkTV, Amy's father Mitch Winehouse said he doesn't think the perpetrator "understood the gravity of what they've done."

"I've got a feeling it was an Amy fan," he said.