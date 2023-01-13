Ana Walshe: Vigil held as community prays for missing mother

A vigil was held for Ana Walshe as the community of Cohasset, Massachusetts, prayed for the missing mother.

The 39-year-old was last seen at her home in the early hours of New Year's Day before she was expected to travel to DC for work.

This video shows the scene in the Norfolk County town on Thursday, 12 January, as a candle-lit vigil was held.

"Eleven days later - we still don't have answers on where she is or what really happened," a friend told CBS Boston.

