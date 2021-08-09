One of Andrew Cuomo's 11 accusers has said the New York Governer "put his hand up her blouse" as she rebuts claims she initiated or welcomed physical contact between them.

Brittany Commisso, the executive assistant who accused Gov. Cuomo of groping her, filed a criminal complaint against the NY governor last week.

Speaking publicly for the first time since filing the complaint, she said: "To me, this was a dream job, and it, unfortunately, turned into a nightmare."

Cuomo has refused to resign despite Attorney General Letitia Jame's bombshell report concluding he had sexually harassed 11 women.