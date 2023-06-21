Andrew Tate arrived at court in Bucharest on Wednesday 21 June after being charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said that prosecutors also charged Tate’s brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women.

All four were initially detained in December.

Andrew Tate is a former professional kickboxer with millions of Twitter followers, and he is known for projecting a luxury lifestyle and expressing misogynistic views on social media.

The Romanian agency said the defendants were accused of forming a criminal group in 2021 “to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, the US and Britain.