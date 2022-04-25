Rachel Reeves has suggested female MPs and staffers face sexism and misogyny "every single day" in the House of Commons.

The shadow chancellor was speaking after The Mail on Sunday claimed some unnamed Conservative politicians have accused Angela Rayner of trying to distract Boris Johnson by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

"It's a great sadness that I'm not surprised," Ms Reeves said.

"This sort of sexism and misogyny, it's frankly the sort of rubbish that female MPs and female staffers in the House of Commons have to put up with every single day."

