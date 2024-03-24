Anneliese Dodds vows Labour will ban zero-hour contracts if they win election

Anneliese Dodds has vowed that Labour will abolish zero-hour contracts for workers, should they win the next general election.

Appearing on Sky News, Dodds said that “flexibility” needs to be available, while still protecting employees from the negative aspects of current zero-hour contracts.

“There should be an assessment period to understand the pattern of people’s hours, and then ensure that people’s contracts reflect that”, she said.

Dodds says the new way of working would provide families with more “stability”, and improve “productivity” in the UK.