Blinken meets with Netanyahu during spike in Israeli-Palestinian tensions

The US secretary of state has met with Benjamin Netanyahu during a spike in Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Antony Blinken arrived in Israel during what he described as a “pivotal moment” on Monday, 30 January.

During his stay, Blinken reiterated his support for a two-state solution, saying it is the “best way” to bring about security.

He spoke of violence that has taken “too many lives ... too many Israelis, too many Palestinians.”

Seven people were killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday, 27 January.

