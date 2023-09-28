AOC undermines GOP’s Biden impeachment with one simple question

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez undermined the suitability of the Republican witnesses at the House Oversight Committee’s first hearing on the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Joe Biden with one simple question.

“In your testimony today, are you presenting any first-hand witness account of crimes committed by the president of the United States?” Ocasio-Cortez asked Jonathan Turley, the conservative legal scholar who the Republicans have called as a witness.

“No, I’m not,” he replied.

Ocasio-Cortez asked the same question to the two other Republican witnesses - Bruce Dubinsky and Eileen O’Connor - and received the same answer from both, immediately undermining their usefulness as witnesses in the case against Biden.