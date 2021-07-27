Archaeologists have unearthed a 2,200-year-old shipwreck in the Mediterranean sea that sank after being hit by falling debris as the temple of Amun was destroyed.

The wreckage was discovered underneath the ancient city of Heracleion which fell into the ocean nearly 1,200 years ago after being destroyed by earthquakes.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities say experts also found a large sail and other evidence that 'the ship was built in Egypt.'

The ship measured some 82ft long and was built with a flat keel, a common design for navigating the Nile River and the Delta.