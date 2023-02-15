Gasps were heard as Arkansas state lawmakers launched a transphobic attack during testimony on a bill that would allow people who received gender-affirming care as a minor to sue their doctor.

Republican senator Matt McKee asked Dr Gwendolyn Herzig, a transgender doctor testifying against the bill, whether she had a penis.

Senate Bill 199, of which Mr McKee is a presumed supporter, would extend the period during which Arkansans who received gender-affirming care as minors can file medical malpractice claims against their doctor.

Audible shouts of disapproval were heard before Dr Herzig composed herself, calling the question “horrible.”

