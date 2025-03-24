A hammer-wielding burglar was caught on CCTV stealing £21,000 of valuables from a Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson’s auction house.

Shane O’Malley and an unidentified accomplice broke into Hanson’s Auctioneers in Etwell in the early hours of the morning in April, last year.

CCTV shows two people inside the premises smashing their way into a number of glass cabinets, stealing jewellery and other items from within.

A hammer and two blood spatters were found at the scene with the blood sample being forensically checked and found to match O’Malley.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with burglary.

The 47-year-old, of Haugh Road, Rotherham, admitted the offence. He appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on 3 March where he was jailed for 30 months.