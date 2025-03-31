US army vehicle pulled from swamp - but four soldiers still missing

Rescuers have pulled a US army vehicle from a swamp in Lithuania, but four soldiers remain unaccounted for.

Footage of the recovery efforts showed Lithuanian military personnel working alongside emergency workers to retrieve an M88 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle found submerged in 15ft of swamp water last Wednesday (26 March), after going missing during a training exercise.

Lithuania’s defence minister Dovilė Šakalienė confirmed the vehicle had been pulled ashore at 4:40am on Monday morning, but did not comment on the status of the soldiers on board, confirming any details would be issued by the US army.

In a statement, US defence secretary Pete Hegeseth said: “Nothing in the world of soldiering is routine, it all comes with dangers and with risks.”