Supporters of an anti-corruption crusader and one of India’s most consequential politicians of the past decade held protests today (Friday 22 March) against his arrest.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested yesterday by a federal agency that accused his party and ministers of accepting 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago, a top leader of his party said.

Atishi Singh, a leader of Kejriwal’s Aam Admi Party denied the accusations and said they were fabricated by the federal agency, which is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Singh said her party will ask India's Supreme Court to quash Kejriwal's arrest and that he should be questioned, not arrested, as the investigation is still in progress in the case.