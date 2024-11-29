MP booed for bringing up winter fuel payment cut during assisted dying debate

Independent MP Adnan Hussain was booed for bringing up Labour’s winter fuel payment cut during the assisted dying debate on Friday (29 November).

The Blackburn MP said the time to make a decision was “wrong” given some terminally ill pensioners have “lost their winter fuel allowance”.

Mr Hussain’s comments were met with boos.

A historic five-hour debate kickstarted at 9:30am on Friday with the House of Commons chamber full of MPs on both sides.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has said the bill is about giving people the autonomy to choose how and when they die.