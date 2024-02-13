Astronomer reveals how soon people could visit Mars

Astronomer Doctor David Whitehouse has revealed how soon he thinks people will be able to visit Mars.

Dr Whitehouse says he believes the first people will not visit the planet until the 2040s, but believes scientists will learn a lot from visiting the Moon.

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday (13 February), Dr Whitehouse explained: “There is ice on Mars, so what you learn on the Moon, you can take that and use that technology on Mars.

“The problem is the Moon is three days away and relatively straightforward to get there. Mars, the voyage is the big frontier, because it will take the best part of a year to get there.”