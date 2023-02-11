15 arrested after violent protest outside asylum seeker hotel

15 people have been arrested following clashes between protesters outside a hotel providing refuge for asylum seekers.

According to Merseyside Police, the arrested, aged between 13 and 54, had been detained on suspicion of violent disorder near the Suites Hotel on Ribbers Lane, Knowsley on Friday evening (10 Feb).

Footage captured during the unrest shows a police van being set on fire, as well as officers being pelted with objects.

