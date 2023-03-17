Python leaves Australian hiker bloodied after ‘slapping’ his face

A hiker was left with a bloodied face after being bitten by a python when he tried to snap a photo.

Joel Herrington was enjoying a stroll through the Behana Gorge trail in Far North Queensland, Australia, when the snake lashed out at him, leaving him covered in blood.

He compared the force of the bite, which knocked him over, to being “bitch slapped” and shared photos of his wounds.

It’s believed Herrington is the third person to have been attacked by the same “rogue” scrub python in recent weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.