Australia's leader of the opposition repeatedly misgenders official

Australia’s leader of the opposition Peter Dutton repeatedly addressed deputy Speaker Sharon Claydon as “Mr Speaker” in parliament on Thursday, 15 December.

Ms Claydon warned Mr Dutton against misgendering her “10 times”, saying: “You continue to call me ‘Mr Speaker’ and I have given it a long reign.”

“It was a very valid point madam deputy speaker and I am sorry I haven’t addressed you with the correct title,” Mr Dutton responded, apologising.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.