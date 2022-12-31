Australia welcomed 2023 with a spectacular fireworks display over Sydney Harbour.

Revellers are out in force to wave goodbye to 2022 after the past three celebrations were dampened by the black summer bushfires of 2020 and the Covid pandemic that followed.

Ahead of the midnight show, an Indigenous smoking ceremony kicked things off in Sydney and a “family-friendly” fireworks display also dazzled those who made it out.

But there are few things more spectacular than the main event, which lit up the harbour and famous opera house once again.

