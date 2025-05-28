Outgoing Western Australian MP Kyle McGinn ended his valedictory speech with a "shoey"—drinking a beer from his own shoe.

Before doing so, he told the chamber: “I thought so long and hard about how I would finish this speech and my constituents in the Goldfields I think will be particularly appreciative.”

McGinn said the act reflected how he was known among constituents and was his way of marking the end of his time in office on Thursday (23 May).

The "shoey" is a well-known Australian celebration, popularised internationally by figures like Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.