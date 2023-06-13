Would-be thief gives up on liquor store robbery after being foiled by locked door

CCTV footage shows the moment a would-be thief was denied by a locked door at a liquor store near Perth, Australia.

The man can be seen jogging to make an escape with a crate of alcohol before reaching the exit, only to find he’s been locked inside the shop.

He then returns the ten-pack of bourbon and cola to the attendant at the front counter, before pulling the door open and leaving.

“Does anyone know this guy?” Bottle-O Beechboro Cellars wrote, sharing footage of the incident on social media.