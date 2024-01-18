Terrifying moment robber in clown mask points weapon at shop worker

Watch the terrifying moment a man wearing a clown mask waves what appears to be a gun in the face of a shop worker, before making off with cash from a till.

The incident happened in a suburb of Brisbane, Australia, in December 2023.

Queensland Police are hunting the masked thief following the armed robbery in Mount Gravatt.

He was seen threatening the employee with what appeared to be a firearm and later left the scene on foot with the cash.

Anyone with information that could assist with investigations is urged to contact police.