World’s oldest zoo becomes first to breed protected crocodile species

Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first to successfully breed protected crocodile tegus.

The two offspring, born on 23 November, mark a significant achievement for the world’s oldest zoo and the conservation of the semi-aquatic predatory lizards native to South America.

Originally seized in the Netherlands, the parents of the offspring were residing in a Belgian zoo before transferring to Vienna in 2021.

Crocodile tegus, targeted by smugglers for their value, are listed in CITES appendix II.

Successful breeding provides valuable insights, contributing to their protection outside their natural habitat.