Autumn Statement shows government ‘can run economy responsibly’, says Stephen Hammond

Watch Stephen Hammond speak on what he wants to see from the Autumn Statement 2023.

The Conservative MP for Wimbledon spoke on Sky News on the morning of Wednesday 22 November.

“I want to see that we have shown that we can run the economy fiscally responsibly,” Hammond says.

The MP also added “ensuring that we boost business,” is something the government needs to do to give businesses certainty.

Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his autumn statement at 12:30pm.