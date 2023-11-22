Jeremy Hunt takes ‘copy and paste’ swipe at Rachel Reeves during autumn statement

Jeremy Hunt made a jibe at shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves during his autumn statement on Wednesday (22 November).

Hunt told the Commons: “Let’s start with inflation. The shadow chancellor didn’t mention it in her conference speech. My conference speech was before hers so all she had to do was a bit of copying and pasting which I’ve heard she’s good at.”

On Ms Reeves’ Labour’s conference speech, he added: “It speaks volumes that during the worst global inflation shock for a generation, it didn’t even get a mention.”