Flight tracker shows path of doomed Azerbaijan Airlines plane

A flight tracker shows the route of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday (25 December).

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 was travelling from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to the Russian city of Grozny before it made an emergency landing at Aktau airport on Christmas Day.

Of all the 67 people on board, 38 were killed in the crash, and 29 survivors including two children were pulled from the wreckage, Kazakh authorities said on Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.