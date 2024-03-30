Maryland Governor Wes Moore has said the Baltimore bridge emergency response is a “round the clock operation”

“Our work has only accelerated and we have a series of 24/7 operations currently underway,” he said.

“Unified Command are conducting planning and engineering assessments 24 hours a day. We have assets on the water, enforcing safety zones 24 hours a day. We have assessments on the Dali being conducted 24 hours a day.

“This is an around the clock operation. And we’re going to ramp up our 24/7 posture in the coming days.”

Governor Moore made the remarks at a press conference on Saturday, 30 March.

It comes after US president Joe Biden said on Friday he will go to Baltimore next week.