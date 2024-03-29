Watch: View inside ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Key Bridge

Video shows inside the ship that crashed into a Baltimore bridge, prompting its collapse on Tuesday, 26 March.

New footage released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows investigators surveying damage to the Dali vessel after the incident.

Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge can be seen in the water below.

All of the crew survived the crash with one person reporting minor injuries.

Eight construction workers were filling potholes on the bridge when the crash happened.

Two were rescued soon after the collapse.

Bodies of two others have been recovered by divers.