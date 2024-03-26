Federal government will pay to rebuild Baltimore’s Key Bridge ‘in full’, Biden says

Joe Biden said he wants the federal government to pay for the costs of rebuilding Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it collapsed when a container ship crashed into it in the early hours of Tuesday, 26 March.

The US president told a reporter who asked if the company that owns the cargo-carrying vessel called the Dali should pay for the reconstruction: "We're not going to wait for that to happen."

The ship crashed into a pillar of the bridge around half an hour after setting sail at approximately 1:30am EDT (5:30am GMT) on a 27-day journey to Sri Lanka.