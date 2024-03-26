‘We are with you’, Biden tells Baltimore after Key Bridge collapse

Joe Biden said he is “with” Baltimore after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse in the early hours of Tuesday, 26 March.

The US president has said he wants the federal government to pay for the costs of rebuilding the structure.

Mr Biden told a reporter who asked if the company that owns the cargo-carrying vessel called the Dali should pay for the reconstruction: “We’re not going to wait for that to happen.”

The ship crashed into a pillar of the bridge around half an hour after setting sail at approximately 1:30am EDT (5:30am GMT) on a 27-day journey to Sri Lanka.