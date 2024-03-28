Watch: Baltimore Key Bridge crash investigators board cargo ship

Investigators on Wednesday 27 March boarded the cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse.

Footage shows officers using drones to inspect the horror wreckage before stepping onto the vessel.

It reportedly lost power before ramming into a bridge support, plunging the structure into the Patapsco River as it fell apart within seconds in the early hours of Tuesday.

The ship’s pilot issued a mayday call shortly before the collision, allowing Maryland transportation officers to stop oncoming traffic onto the bridge.

Divers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two of six missing construction crew who were on the structure at the time.