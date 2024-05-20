Workers in Baltimore have started clearing a crashed cargo shop from the channel early today (20 May), almost two months after the vessel hit and collapsed the Francis Scott Key bridge.

Organisers overseeing the recovery response say the cargo ship Dali, which measures nearly as long as the Eiffel Tower, will be moved to a local marine terminal.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore told NBC's Meet the Press that workers were on track to completely clear the channel this month.

The vessel had been stuck in the Patapsco River since 26 March, when it lost power and crashed into the bridge.

Seven construction workers were thrown from the bridge into the water, with one managing to escape.

Six other people died.