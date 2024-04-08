Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:25
‘Like nothing you’ve ever seen’: Coast Guard describes conditions aboard ship that crashed into Baltimore Bridge
An officer from the US Coast Guard said the scene onboard the ship that crashed into the Baltimore Bridge is like something “nobody has ever seen”.
Claudio Giugliano boarded the cargo vessel on the first day after it crashed into the Key Bridge in Baltimore. The collapse resulted in the death of six Latino construction workers.
“I can only imagine what the crew went through when this all happened” he told the Independent.
Mr Giugliano said Coast Guard salvage teams are removing parts of the bridge on the North eastern side, and are conducting surveys of the ship in order to keep the crew safe and the ship stable until removal is attempted.
Up next
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:27
Ludvig Aberg’s golf club breaks mid-swing as he drives par 4 in Texas
00:56
Delighted Arteta praises Arsenal’s confidence in Brighton win
00:29
Relaxed Drew McIntyre mocks Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 40
00:46
Pep hails De Bruyneone one of best players in Man City’s history
00:47
Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train
00:35
Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage
00:34
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour
01:27
US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action
00:27
Anthony Joshua sends Tom Allen ‘flying’ with uppercut
01:00
Jade Thirlwall to ‘take swipe at Simon Cowell’ in debut solo single
00:43
Saturday Night Takeaway family reunion leaves viewers in tears
00:34