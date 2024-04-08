An officer from the US Coast Guard said the scene onboard the ship that crashed into the Baltimore Bridge is like something “nobody has ever seen”.

Claudio Giugliano boarded the cargo vessel on the first day after it crashed into the Key Bridge in Baltimore. The collapse resulted in the death of six Latino construction workers.

“I can only imagine what the crew went through when this all happened” he told the Independent.

Mr Giugliano said Coast Guard salvage teams are removing parts of the bridge on the North eastern side, and are conducting surveys of the ship in order to keep the crew safe and the ship stable until removal is attempted.