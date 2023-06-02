Donna Traynor thanks supporters as BBC discrimination case is resolved

Former newsreader Donna Traynor has thanked her supporters as a discrimination case brought against the BBC has been settled.

“My employment tribunal case is now settled and over. Many thanks to everyone who has sent me supportive messages in recent times”, Ms Donna tweeted.

The industrial tribunal was resolved without any admission of liability in Belfast on Friday and BBC Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth did not comment on any financial settlement.

Ms Traynor’s counsel, Patrick Lyttle KC released a statement confirming the dispute with Donna Traynor “has ended, without any admission of liability on the part of either respondent”.