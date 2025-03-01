BBC presenters struggle to contain laughter after slip up live on air

A BBC news and weather presenter both struggled to contain their laughter following a slip up live on air.

East Midlands Today weather presenter Rob Rose gave viewers a run down on the latest planetary parade on Wednesday’s show (26 February), and where people would most likely be able to see the planets.

He said: “These are the planets you best seeing, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, they look very bright in the sky, Mars will have a reddish hue.

“But I’m afraid you’ll need a telescope to see Neptune and you’ll struggle to see Uranus too.”

Bursting out laughing after his comment, presenter Owen Shipton also struggled to keep a straight face.