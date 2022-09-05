‘You smashed it Liz’: Joe Lycett sarcastically shouts praise during Truss interview

Joe Lycett sarcastically clapped and shouted praise at Liz Truss after her BBC interview.

The Tory leadership hopeful was speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where the comedian also featured as a panel guest.

“Woo, you smashed it Liz,” Lycett sarcastically shouted, while clapping loudly.

“I loved it, well done Liz,” he added, speaking of her interview.

Lycett went viral on Sunday (4 September) after his appearance on the BBC, in which he pretended to be a “right-wing” Tory supporter.

