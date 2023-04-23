Moment BBC newsreader interrupted by emergency alert live on air

A BBC journalist was interrupted by the government’s emergency alert live on air.

During a live interview on BBC News, the emergency alert could be heard going off in the background.

Text messages were sent to millions of 4G and 5G mobile phones at 3pm on Sunday, prompting the alert message to flash up on mobile devices.

Some said they received the alert at 2.59pm, while others said they received it well after 3pm.

The system is intended to be used to warn citizens of life-threatening situations.

