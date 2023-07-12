Jeremy Vine urges BBC presenter to come forward in opening monologue of show

Jeremy Vine opened his Channel 5 show on Wednesday 12 July by urging the BBC presenter at the centre of the explicit photos scandal to come forward.

“I know his survival instinct has kicked in and I know he saw what happened to Phillip Schofield, but my God look at the damage to the BBC, look at the damage to his friends and those falsely accused,” Vine said.

He then went on to confirm that he knows the individual concerned and even though he hasn’t spoken directly to him, Vine is “very worried about his state of mind”.