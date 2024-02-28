BBC Breakfast presenter accidentally says c*** live on air

A BBC presenter accidentally swore while live on air on Tuesday, 27 February.

Business and consumer journalist Nina Warhust was presenting a segment on BBC Breakfast about the budget when she accidentally said the profanity, quickly correcting herself.

Speaking to Jon Kay and Sally Nugent, Warhurst said: "Thanks Jon, yeah, when tax c***, cuts are announced the public listens which is possibly why the chancellor has hinted at this ahead of the budget."

"Balancing the books while pleasing the public is a perpetual challenge for every chancellor... but even more so in election year," Warhurst said in a post on X/Twitter afterward.