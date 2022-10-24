A BBC News presenter appeared to celebrate Boris Johnson announcing he would not contest the Tory leadership race, saying: ‘Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well, I am.’

Martine Croxall was on the air on Sunday night, shortly after the former prime minister confirmed he would not be returning to No 10.

“Well this is all very exciting isn’t it?” she said during BBC’s The Papers show.

“Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well, I am,” Croxall added with a smile.

