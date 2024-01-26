Tory Minister Alex Burghart was met with laughter as he praised Rishi Sunak on BBC Question Time

Mr Burghart appeared on the show on Thursday (26 January) and said: “The truth is, Rishi Sunak has been doing an incredibly good job in very, very difficult circumstances.”

His comments were met by laughter from the audience, with many people shaking their heads.

Mr Burghart said: “Hear me out, this has probably been ...” before he was stopped by host Fiona Bruce.

She said: “Just a minute. Why do you think people are laughing?”