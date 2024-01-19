Emily Thornberry was grilled during a heated debate on Rwanda on Thursday night's BBC Question Time (18 January).

The Shadow Attorney General for England and Wales was challenged to spell out Labour’s alternative when it came to stopping migrant boats crossing over the English Channel.

A frustrated audience member aimed his comments directly at Ms Thornberry and said: “I have to say, I’m not too sure but Emily’s very quick to criticise the plan.

“But then what’s your plan? You know, there has to be a plan. We’re a small island. We haven’t got room for everyone.”

Ms Thornberry hit back by branding Mr Sunak’s plan a “gimmick” and saying Labour would target human-trafficking gangs.