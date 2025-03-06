BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce threatened to “gag” Reform MP Richard Tice during a heated debate.

Ms Bruce issued the threat after the MP continuedly interrupted a discussion on climate change during the political show on Thursday (6 March).

Following a question on climate change from a man in the audience, Green Party member Adrian Ramsey discussed his hopes for future generations, before he was interrupted by Mr Tice.

The Reform MP continued to interrupt the other panelists, despite being told he would get his turn to speak.

Ms Bruce then warned: “Richard, if you keep on interrupting I will have to put a gag on you or something. Just, I will come to you I promise.”