Members of the BBC Question Time special audience shouted “shame” when Rishi Sunak said he would prioritise the UK’s security over the European Convention on Human Rights.

Speaking during the debate on Thursday (20 June), Mr Sunak said: “I believe everything we are doing is compliant with our international obligations.”

Mr Sunak said he was “prepared to do what it takes” to begin sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, adding that the country does not need a “foreign court” to issue instructions on border security.

“I will put our country first,” he added.

Calls of “shame on you” could still be heard during the programme’s closing credits.