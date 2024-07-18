Martha Kearney fights back tears during final BBC Radio 4 Today show

Martha Kearney fought back tears after a tribute from Kirsty Wark during her last BBC Radio 4 Today programme on Thursday, 18 July.

The Irish journalist, 66, announced earlier this year that she would step down after the UK general election.

She will continue working for the radio station and present a new interview series called This Natural Life about how nature has become a passion for the programme’s guest.

After the outgoing Newsnight presenter’s praise, Ms Kearney became emotional.

“Oh it’s not fair making me listen to Kirsty, she’s such a good friend it’s set me off,” she told Amol Rajan.