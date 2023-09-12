An outgoing BBC radio host angrily hit out at the organisation during her last live broadcast, labelling the Corporation as “ageist and ablesist”.

BBC Radio Norfolk host Sophie Little presented her radio show Treasure Quest for the last time on Sunday after the show was axed after 15 years.

Sophie said: “The BBC’s mission, as defined by Royal Charter, is to act in the public interest, serving all audiences. I believe in the BBC and all that it stands for. It is vital, and it is important. But I will say this how I see it: I feel the cuts are ableist, ageist, and they place economic barriers for some people too.